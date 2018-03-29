  • 3 children, 2 women injured in Orange Mound house fire

    Multiple children were rushed to the hospital after a fire in Orange Mound. 

    According to Memphis fire, the call came in at 3:32 a.m. on the 1200 block of Inman Cove. 

    FOX13 has learned there are multiple victims including children adults injured in the fire. 

    Memphis Fire Department Public Information Officer Wayne Cook told FOX13 it was three children and two women hurt when the flames erupted. 

