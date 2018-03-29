3 children, 2 women injured in Orange Mound house fire

Multiple children were rushed to the hospital after a fire in Orange Mound.
5th truck leaving the scene. 4 left after 3 children & 2 women were taken to hospital in critical condition. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/pikp3fWp7N— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) March 29, 2018
According to Memphis fire, the call came in at 3:32 a.m. on the 1200 block of Inman Cove.
FOX13 has learned there are multiple victims including children adults injured in the fire.
Memphis Fire Department Public Information Officer Wayne Cook told FOX13 it was three children and two women hurt when the flames erupted.
We are working to learn the condition of the victims and their ages LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
