3 children hit by truck outside Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three children were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck.
The accident happened in front of 1940 Frayser Blvd. That address is listed for Cornerstone Prep – Denver Campus, which is in the old Denver Elementary School building.
Just arrived on scene 1940 Frayser Blvd. 3 kids transported to hospital after a truck struck them. Driver has been transported as well. pic.twitter.com/XlpXq6pP3B— Leah Jordan (@LeahJordanMedia) April 25, 2019
Police said three juveniles were hit by a blue truck. All three were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
According to MPD, the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition as well.
Investigators stated there may have been a medical episode that led to the crash, according to preliminary information.
