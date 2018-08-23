3 children injured in school bus accident in Memphis

Three children and two adults were injured in an accident involving a school bus.
Emergency crews responded to Perkins Road and Chuck Road just after 7 a.m.
Three children were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were also taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-critical injuries.
Police have not said what caused the crash or whether charges will be filed.
A school bus crash sends several kids to @LeBonheurChild & one person to St. Francis. The tow truck is about to take the bus off the road... but traffic is still moving slowly. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/BvuyU30Sh0— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) August 23, 2018
