  • 3 children injured in school bus accident in Memphis

    Three children and two adults were injured in an accident involving a school bus.

    Emergency crews responded to Perkins Road and Chuck Road just after 7 a.m.

    Three children were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were also taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-critical injuries.

    Police have not said what caused the crash or whether charges will be filed.

    Check back for updates.

