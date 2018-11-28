0 3 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Shelby County, officials say

There are now three confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Shelby County.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department said there are some simple steps you can take to stay safe.

The health department said the key is making sure you are washing your hands, and be sure to call them if you think you are at risk.

Officials are working closely with individuals after the third case of Hep A in the county. The department spent the past month making sure people get vaccinated if they are at risk.

So far, there have been nearly 500 cases reported in Tennessee, according to the health department. Most cases were reported in Nashville and Chattanooga.

One patient died from the disease, officials said.

However, they said it is important to know who is at risk.

“Those are individuals who may have difficulty accessing hand washing,” said SCHD Director Alisha Haushalter. “So, individuals who are homeless, individuals who share recreational drugs, individuals who have been recently incarcerated, and men who have sex with men.”

Haushalter said people with Hepatitis A became sick very quickly, which resulted in patients being hospitalized more than normal. The symptoms, officials said, vary.

“The symptoms usually will start as mild upset stomach, may have some nausea and vomiting,” Haushalter said. “People may also have diarrhea, their stools may change colors or become a dark color.”

You can get a free Hep A vaccine from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at all of the Shelby County Health Department clinics.

