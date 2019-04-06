0 3 dead, 1 hospitalized after multiple shootings in West Memphis overnight

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Three people were killed and another was hospitalized after multiple shootings in West Memphis overnight.

Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a West Memphis night club early Saturday.

According to police, the first shooting happened overnight Saturday at Second Chance Car Care Center on East Broadway Road.

The business is a car care center, but on the front window it reads, “private club for all occasions.”

One man who said he is the “club owner” said one of the people were shot outside the business by a truck, and at least two were shot inside.

That man told FOX13 one of the victims was his cousin, though he did not know his condition or provide his name.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man died while at Regional One, according to police.

Police said the third victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shortly after that shooting, officers responded to another shooting at the Westwood Apartments on Oxford Street.

One woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the victims have been identified yet by authorities.

Investigators said it is “too early to know if these shootings are connected.”

Police said “every available unit” was called in to curtail further violence in the area.

West Memphis residents should expect to see a “larger than usual” police presence over the next few days.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call West Memphis police.

