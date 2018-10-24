0 3 dead, 3 injured in violent night across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are dead and three others were injured in six shootings across the city of Memphis in a span of less than five hours.

The Memphis Police Department is handling all of the investigations. To this point, no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo is learning more about the cases as police search for at least two suspected killers. She's live with the latest details -- and how 2018 homicide numbers compare to 2017 so far this year -- on Good Morning Memphis.

RALEIGH MURDER

The first shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Police were called to the 4400 block of Howardcrest Drive, where two men were found dead.

PHOTOS: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent night across Memphis

FOX13 spoke to the mother of one of the victims. She identified him as Jonathon Tate, who was a father of four.

She told FOX13 her son was trying to diffuse an argument between a group of men and his own son. Police told her the suspects, who were in a car, opened fire.

Tate was found dead in a yard. His friend, who was the other victim, was in the street.

VIOLENCE CONTINUES IN RALEIGH

Less than two hours later around 6 p.m., a man was shot less than a mile away in the 4200 block of Ridgestone Drive.

Police have not indicated this shooting is related to the one on Howardcrest.

The Ridgestone victim was rushed to Regional One. MPD has not provided an update on his condition.

WARFORD SHOOTING

In the 8 p.m. hour, Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Warford.

A man had been shot at the location. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated, and at last check was listed in non-critical condition.

In his case, like the others, no arrests have been made to this point.

SOUTH MEMPHIS MURDER

Police were called to a shooting in South Memphis around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived in the 800 block of Edith to find two gunshot victims – 1 was in extremely critical condition and the other was non-critical. They were both rushed to the hospital, but the first victim did not survive.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

In each case, the Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If you have information regarding any of the shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

