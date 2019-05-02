3 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-55

Three were killed in a crash on Interstate-55 in Arkansas on Wednesday.
According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, two of the victims were identified as Jerry and Rose Ming. They are from Marked Tree, Ark. The third person who died has not been identified.
Police said the crash happened at mile marker 10 in Marion, Ark. when one of the vehicles rear-ended another vehicle causing a chain reaction.
There were six vehicles involved.
Four other people were injured.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}