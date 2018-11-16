3 dead after shooting in Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Whitehaven.
Investigators responded to the Bent Tree apartments in the 3400 block of Providence Dr. Friday morning.
Police say three men were found dead on the scene. All three suffered gunshot wounds.
At this point, no suspect information is available.
It's also not clear what time the shooting happened.
BREAKING: 3 men shot to death at the Bent Tree Apartment complex off Winchester pic.twitter.com/Yfg0pVbhOa— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 16, 2018
BREAKING: One of the victims vehicle is being towed from the scene pic.twitter.com/TusT07BRb8— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 16, 2018
