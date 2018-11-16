  • 3 dead after shooting in Memphis apartment complex

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Whitehaven.

    Investigators responded to the Bent Tree apartments in the 3400 block of Providence Dr. Friday morning.

    Police say three men were found dead on the scene. All three suffered gunshot wounds.

    At this point, no suspect information is available.

    It's also not clear what time the shooting happened.

    FOX13 will keep you updated when additional information is available.

     

     

     

