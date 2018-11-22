0 3 dead in Tennessee murder-suicide after 97-year-old 'begs for her life,' police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police said a murder-suicide ended the lives of three people Wednesday in a Tennessee retirement community.

A 97-year-old mother and her 68-year-old daughter were shot to death by the mother's 65-year-old daughter who lives in a different neighborhood, Nashville police said.

A 911 call was received just after 2 p.m. by a 97-year-old woman in a Cana Circle home off Harding Pike.

The 911 operator overheard the 97-year-old begging for her life, saying, "Please don't kill me." The dispatcher also reported hearing, "Mama, hang up the phone, I have to."

Authorities determined that multiple shots were fired at the home by 65-year-old Gail Andrews Miller.

Police told WZTV that Rachel Andrews, 97, Barbara Andrews, 68, and Miller all suffered from fatal gunshot wounds to their chests.

Responding officers discovered a five-shot revolver at the feet of Miller when they arrived at the scene.

The two victims, Rachel and Barbara Andrews, were found seated in the living room with gunshot wounds near a television.

Police believe Miller drove to Cana Circle, walked to the back of the home, and opened fire on her mother and sister.

A police representative said Miller was still alive when police arrived, but died before the ambulance rushed up on the scene. Rachel Andrews was still alive and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later passed away.

“We may never know what was in the mind of Mrs. Miller,” a police representative said.

Investigators reported that a suicide note, asking for forgiveness, was found at the home of Miller.

Her husband reportedly came home as she was leaving, then noticed the penned instructions for him to call a family friend to go to her mother's house.

“It’s a tragedy for everyone involved in this street and the family members as well," police said.

Neighbors described the area as a quiet retirement community and said residents must be age 55-plus to live there.

