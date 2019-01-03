3 detained by police after armed robbery, lengthy police chase in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are being detained after an armed robbery led to a lengthy police chase in Memphis.
Police said officers responded to the armed robbery at a business in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 1 p.m. Thursday.
HAPPENING NOW: Several people in custody after a chase leads police from Whitehaven to the Village Green apartments in Hickory Hill.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 3, 2019
It ended in a foot chase several blocks from where these picture were taken.
It began as an armed robbery of a Metro PCS store on Elvis Presley. pic.twitter.com/AzXgMPuAdR
When FOX13 crews arrived on scene, there was crime scene tape around the Metro by T-Mobile store at that location. Police have not confirmed which business was robbed.
At 1:11 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery @ 4673 Elvis Presley. 2 males robbed the business and fled in a white Nissan Altima. Officers pursued the suspects and detained them at Ridgeline & Ridgeline Cv. A female has also been detained. No injuries reported.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 3, 2019
According to MPD, two men robbed the business and then drove away in a white Nissan Altima.
Officers then pursued the suspects for approximately one hour.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed by 3 MPD officers identified
- Argument over handicap spot sparks huge fight at Memphis liquor store
- 3 MPD officers relieved of duty after shooting, killing man armed with knife
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The suspected robbers were detained by police at the intersection of Ridgeline Drive and Ridgeline Cove around 2 p.m.
Police said a woman was also detained. However, they did not specify what her role was in the incident.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}