3 detained by police after armed robbery, lengthy police chase in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are being detained after an armed robbery led to a lengthy police chase in Memphis. 

    Police said officers responded to the armed robbery at a business in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 1 p.m. Thursday.

    When FOX13 crews arrived on scene, there was crime scene tape around the Metro by T-Mobile store at that location. Police have not confirmed which business was robbed.

    According to MPD, two men robbed the business and then drove away in a white Nissan Altima. 

    Officers then pursued the suspects for approximately one hour. 

    The suspected robbers were detained by police at the intersection of Ridgeline Drive and Ridgeline Cove around 2 p.m. 

    Police said a woman was also detained. However, they did not specify what her role was in the incident. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

