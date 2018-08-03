3 firefighters injured battling house fire in Lakeland; home destroyed

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Two firefighters were injured with heat exhaustion battling a house fire in Lakeland Thursday.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on Lighthouse Lane.
According to Shelby County fire officials, the homeowner was inside when the fire started.
Another firefighter was in an upper level of the home when the floor caved in and he fell through. Officials said he is expected to be okay.
Officials did not confirm the cause of the fire, but they believe a grill starting in the back may have been a factor.
The house was a total loss, officials said, but it was contained to the one home.
Multiple companies from Shelby County and Arlington responded to the fire.
No civilians were hurt during the fire.
