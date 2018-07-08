0 3 girls set off fireworks inside Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a very crazy and scary situation for shoppers at the Wolfchase Galleria Saturday evening as fireworks were set off inside the mall.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the mall around 6:19 p.m. for a situation. When they arrived they noticed people running out of the Dillard's store at a high rate of speed screaming " they shooting." Officer immediately called for backup preparing for it to be a shooting.

When other officers arrived to the mall they noticed several popped fireworks on the floor located in front of the IFix & Repair store of the mall. Officers had a chance to talk to a man who told them he witnessed three girls light the fireworks and run out the Dillard's.

The witness also told police he saw the girls got into a black Ford Focus, and left the scene in an unknown direction.

The mall security officer, stated that the cameras located in front of the IFix& Repair store only shows video of the suspects from behind dropping the fireworks.

There were no injuries on the scene, according to MPD.

If you recall, this isn't the first incident to happen at the Wolfchase Galleria. Back in December of 2017, FOX13 learned that three people were shot outside Wolfchase Galleria Tuesday, Dec. 27 causing the mall to close its doors. Numerous teens were involved in a fight in the food court area when things escalated.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition, and the third victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center also in non-critical condition. Two more people were injured in the incident, but were not shot.

Seven people were arrested in connection to the disturbance including six teenagers.

Marquice Lester, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon Wednesday morning.

Six teen suspects, whose ages range from 16 to 17, face several charges including unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Memphis police have not identified the suspects due to their ages.

Those injured in the shooting include two 17-year-old boys, a 43-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and 23-year-old Marquice Lester.

MPD told FOX13 no arrests have been made in this recent event. Check back as we learn more on this developing investigation.

