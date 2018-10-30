3 in custody after police chase ends in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are in custody following a police chase in Memphis.
The chase ended at the intersection of Barron and Baltimore in Orange Mound, police said.
The details surrounding the chase are still unclear.
No injuries have been reported at this point.
Police have not released the identities of the suspects, or what they are being charged with.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 none of their officers were involved in the pursuit.
This is a developing story. We'll have live coverage from the scene -- on FOX13 News at 5.
