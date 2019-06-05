3 in custody, family of five shot at during road rage incident in Tennessee, police say

DYER CO., Tenn. - Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting in West Tennessee.
According to a release, the incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in Dyersburg.
Investigators said officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired and found several people in the area of College Street and Elm Street. The officer held the suspects at gunpoint as backup arrived.
Three people were taken into custody following the traffic stop, police said. In the area, detectives found a handgun and multiple shell casings where the alleged shooting took place.
Police said a family of five – including three children – was shot at at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Lewis Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.
According to investigators, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident. The exact details regarding that incident are still unclear.
The shooting is under investigation, and police said charges are expected to come at a later date.
