3 indicted after father killed and son robbed in Parkway Village, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father is dead after his son was robbed in Parkway Village. Three men have been indicted on multiple charges related to the case.
According to the District Attorney, Dareon Brown, 23, Junior Johnson Jr., 22, and Marquan Perry, 22, have been indicted for first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted aggravated robbery.
Investigators said Mariko Faulkner, 42, and his 20-year-old son were in a vehicle at the Shadowbrook Townhomes near Getwell Rd. and Winchester Rd. when they were confronted by the defendants that attempted to rob them.
Officers said when Faulkner attempted to drive away, he was shot several times through the windshield with an assault rifle. Another suspect tried to take his son’s wallet.
The father later died from the gunshot wounds.
Perry was later located in Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB’s attic on Forest Hill Irene Road.
Johnson was captured in the 3600 block of Park Ave. Officers found him hiding under the bed of the residence.
