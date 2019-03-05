3 indicted after man found dead, naked, and bound behind local office building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men have been indicted after investigators said they killed a man, left him naked and bound behind a building.
According to the District Attorney, Nicholas Waugh, 31, Eric Curry, 35, and Michael McGehee, 28, were indicted.
The premeditated charges are first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and theft of property over $1000.
Each suspect was charged for the death of Robert Glidden.
Police said Glidden's body was found July 2017 on Business Center Drive near Elmore Road in the Raleigh area.
Officials said Glidden was naked, bound and severely beaten over an extended period of time. He was robbed of money, credit cards and his vehicle, according to investigators.
Prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentencing for the repeat felony offenders.
