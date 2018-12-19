3 injured after multi-vehicle accident involving school bus in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Memphis.
Several vehicles involved in crash that sent one to the hospital (non critical).
I’m told, no children were injured. It involved a school bus with children on board as well.
pic.twitter.com/smpVfrtPZh
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and Mitchell Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shelby County Schools confirmed that there were students from Ford Road Elementary on the bus at the time of the crash.
According to a police report, there were four vehicles involved in the crash, including a Davenport tow truck and a Durham school bus.
Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the tow truck ran a red light and crashed into a Ford F-150, which was turning at the intersection.
That F-150 then collided with a Cadillac that was stopped at the red light. The Cadillac crashed into the school bus afterwards.
MPD said the drivers of the F-150, Cadillac and school bus were all taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police said all 52 students who were on board were checked and released on the scene to their parents by emergency responders.
