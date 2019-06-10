0 3 injured after two shootings in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Three people are recovering tonight after two shootings in Hickory Hill.

The latest shooting happened at a night club off Winchester where police say a child received injuries.

Two shootings in Hickory Hill less than a mile from each other in one day.

According to Memphis Police, last night’s shooting happened in the parking lot of Lavish night club near the 5900 block of Winchester.

Officers say when they arrived in the scene they located a man with a gunshot wound.

Helen Collins is a leader with the Heart of Hickory Hill, a community advocacy group.

“It’s going to take more than those cameras to shit this thing down,” Collins said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police say a female minor didn’t get shot in Saturday night’s shooting.

However, she received injuries from the shooting that resulted in her going to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

“The only thing I can do is I try to get home by dark,” Collins said.

According to the Memphis police department, in the past three months, 27 aggravated assaults have been reported within a mile of Lavish night club.

That’s including Friday night’s shooting less than a mile away from Lavish Night Club.

That’s where someone shot a man in a car causing a two-car crash at the intersection of Hickory Hill and E. Raines Road.

The man went to the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s getting a little close to home now these are in within a two-mile radius of where I live. It’s making me a little nervous,” Collins said.

Police have not announced any arrests in this weekend’s shootings.

If you have any information about either shooting call Crime Stoppers.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.