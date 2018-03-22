3 injured and 1 dead after motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a fatal crash in the 4100 block of Paul R. Lowry at 10:26 Wednesday night.
The motorcycle driver Rick Hodge, 33, was speeding when he crashed.
Hodge hit three pedestrians when he crashed.
Police told FOX13 the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The three pedestrians are listed in stable condition.
