3 inmates escape from Millington prison, recaptured Saturday

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Three inmates escaped the Federal Prison Camp in Millington Friday night.
According to the Millington Police Department, they were not made aware of the escaped inmates until it was brought to their attention Saturday night. Millington Police told FOX13, when they were questioned about the escape around 9 p.m. Saturday night they contacted federal prison and they verified they had three escape on Friday and were recaptured sometime on Saturday.
The Millington PD has no info on names or circumstances surrounding the escape.
This is the second time since November a inmate has escaped from the Millington Federal Prison Camp.
Local law enforcement were looking for 40-year-old Travon Gardner, who was the inmate who escaped. The U.S. Marshals confirmed with FOX13 Gardner was captured in Brownsville, Tenn.
The Federal Prison Camp in Millington would not comment on the latest escape and told us to reach back on Monday for comment on the matter.
