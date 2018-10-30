3 juveniles in custody after police chase ends in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three juveniles are in custody following a police chase in Memphis.
Police told FOX13 they recovered at least one gun from the scene.
Officers say the chased started at Cherry Willow and ended at the intersection of Barron and Baltimore in Orange Mound.
The details surrounding the chase are still unclear.
FOX13 spoke with a woman on scene, who said her grandson was one of the suspects involved.
MPD said the suspects were occupying a stolen silver Dodge Charger, and they were wanted on additional charges.
Police have not released the identities of the suspects, or what they are being charged with.
No injuries have been reported at this point.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 none of their officers were involved in the pursuit.
