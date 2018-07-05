3 killed in less than 24 hours across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As fireworks lit up the skies in the Mid-South, Memphis police were called to three different homicides.
Violence also spread outside the city limits, with a 17-year-old boy being shot and killed in Bartlett.
ORANGE MOUND
A man died after being shot in Orange Mound on the Fourth of July.
Emergency responders confirmed the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive, investigators said.
MPD said the suspect may have known the victim, but no one is in custody.
Trending stories:
- Fireworks shot into mayoral candidate's home, starts fire inside
- Fireworks clash with gunshots after 3 overnight homicides
- Woman scales Statue of Liberty, emergency responders coax her down hours later
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
GRAHAMWOOD AREA
A man was killed in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.
Police were called to a shooting in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue around 2:30 a.m. A male victim was located about a mile away on Lamphier Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead.
Investigators said there are four suspects in the case, but no arrests have been made.
A woman was killed shortly before midnight on July 3.
Police were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of Walker Avenue at 11:30 p.m.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but she died as a result of her injuries.
Investigators have not identified the suspect and said she may have known the victim. However, no arrest has been made.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}