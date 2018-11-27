3 large Mid-South house fires started from space heaters in past two weeks, officials say

Space heaters have caused three Mid-South fires in the past two weeks.
FOX13 found out 43 percent of home heating fires are caused by space heaters.
Shelby County Fire Department’s Brent Perkins sees these kinds of fires often in the Winter months. A fire on Semple Avenue Monday afternoon was no exception.
Perkins said space heaters are a great way to stay warm, but these fires are all preventable.
“You got to use a space heater within the parameters that it was designed for,” he said.
We asked him to explain how people can stay safe while heating their home.
Perkins said it starts at the store.
“Make sure that it has a UL approved label on it,” he said. “That’ll tell you that it’s been thoroughly tested.”
MFD said each of the three fires in the past two weeks started because the heaters were too close to combustible materials.
He said they need to sit four feet away from any materials. Space heater cords should not be frayed, and they should have a functional tip switch.
Nationwide reported that 80 percent of home heating fire deaths involve space heaters.
