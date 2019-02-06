3 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Three medical marijuana dispensaries in West Memphis, Arkansas received a license from the state to sell.
In total, 32 businesses were awarded licenses across the state.
The Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday the businesses have each paid their $15,000 licensing fees and posted their $100,000 performance bond. The dispensaries can begin building or preparing facilities but must pass a final inspection before they can open.
One of the five cultivation facilities licensed by the state was the first get approval last month to begin growing medical marijuana. It said it expects to have the marijuana available for dispensaries within a few months.
The dispensaries in West Memphis are Delta Cannabis Company, THC RX Inc., and Comprehensive Care Group.
Now that they have their license, the Medical Marijuana Commission said the businesses can start to build and prepare for the opening.
FOX13 spoke with West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon about the change. The impact he believes it’ll have on the area – and when to expect the dispensaries to open – on FOX13 News at 5.
