3 men accused of raping teen, recording it on Facebook Live

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars, charged with rape, after a teenage girl accused them of sexually assaulting her and recording it live on social media.
The incident happened Wednesday, March 21 when the victim invited Martin Milan, 19, to come to her home to engage in sexual activity.
Martin previously asked the victim if his "brother" Antun Hester could come over to have sex as well. The victim told Milan via text message that she was not interested in having sex with Hester, according to an affidavit.
Milan arrived at the victim's home Wednesday with Hester anyway along with Rayford Smith. The victim allowed all three men inside, but requested that Smith and Hester wait in another room while she and Milan had sex.
Moments later, Smith and Hester entered the room and forced the victim to perform vaginal and oral sex. After being able to escape, the victim locked herself in her grandmother's bathroom.
All three men were arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Smith admitted to recording the sexual activity on video.
