3 men arrested after home invasion ends in deadly shootout in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Police have arrested four men in connection with the home invasion that ended in a deadly shooting in Arkansas.

Helena-West Helena police said these four men are responsible for the incident on Nov. 21 that resulted in one man being killed and two more critically injured.

One man was killed, and two others were hurt after a home invasion ended in a shootout in Arkansas.

The incident happened Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Mississippi Street in Helena-West Helena.

Police said it started as a home invasion and robbery when the shooting happened.

Three men were shot, according to investigators.

One man – Marvin Perry, 46 – was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two other victims – Roosevelt Murphy and Larry Rogers – were air-lifted to Regional One in critical condition. However, police said both men are stable.

Police told FOX13 at least one of the victims managed to escape the assailants by jumping through a window.

Witnesses provided investigators with the information that four men ran from the house after the incident. That led to four suspects and three arrests:

Hakeam “Kemo” Williams, 21

Cortez Banks, 26

Tyrone Shepard, 34

Melvin Lee Jefferson III, 30

All four men are being charged with capital murder and engaging in criminal group activity. Shepard is currently at 201 Poplar under a “providing a false report” charge.

Jefferson is still on the run, and police are searching for him.

He is described by police as 5-foot-2, with a short haircut and stocky build. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Jefferson or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Helena-West Helena police at 870-572-3441.

