3 men arrested after woman shot in the neck, killed in north Mississippi

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Investigators in north Mississippi have arrested three men in connection to a murder.
Oct. 17 around 5:00 p.m., Holly Springs officers responded to the 400 block of Moss Ave.
When police arrived at the scene, a woman suffering a single gunshot wound to the neck was found dead.
Two other shooting victims were also taken to the hospital. The woman killed has not been identified by investigators.
Now, three men have been arrested and charged. Ahamd Gatewood, 21, from Holly Springs, Javion Boxley, 20, from Red Banks, and Jeremy Young, 21, from Holly Springs has been charged.
Young has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, weapon possession by a felon, and shooting into a dwelling.
Boxley turned himself in to police. He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and shooting into a dwelling.
Gatewood was taken into custody Oct. 30. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, weapons possession by felon, and shooting into a dwelling.
All suspects have a bond set at $2,775,000.
If you have any additional information about this case, please contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.
