0 3 men arrested following shootout at Memphis IHOP parking lot over drug deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 9/15 as of 5:15 p.m.:

Memphis Police have made three arrests in the incident that happened Friday afternoon at a Memphis IHOP. According to MPD, Bacardi Evans, Marcus Mills and Marquez Mills have all been arrested.

Evans was charged with: Forgery and PCS w/Int M/D/S (Marijuana). Marcus Mills was charged with: Aggravated Assault, Forgery, and Tampering with Evidence. Finally, Marquez Mills was charged with: Aggravated Assault, Forgery, PCS w/Int M/D/S (Marijuana), UPAW, and TOP $1000 or Less.

All three men will be in court Monday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

------------------------------

Memphis police released new details in the shooting at an IHOP parking lot that resulted in critical injuries and traffic jams Friday.

PHOTOS: Argument inside car ends in gunfight in Memphis IHOP parking lot

MPD said the shooting inside a vehicle in the parking lot was sparked by an argument over a pair of shoes, but FOX13 has learned the suspects made that information up. FOX13 has learned this started over a drug deal gone wrong.

The victim – who was not identified – told police he was meeting another man in the parking lot to collect money for a pair of shoes he sold to the man. However, MPD released new details Sunday saying this started over a marijuana drug sell.

The other man got inside of his vehicle and gave the victim counterfeit money, according to MPD. And when he confronted the suspect, he pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim.

That’s when the victim drove away in the car, crashing into a fence at the Crowne Plaza hotel on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

However, the victim refused to provide a phone number or description of the suspect, police said.

The victim told police that he met the man through Facebook, but he refused to provide a face profile as well. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses on scene told police the suspect ran from the incident wearing a white shirt and dark pants.MPD said two other men were involved in a three-car accident in a brown Infiniti – the vehicle two witnesses said was one of the vehicles involved in the shooting.

That vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield and bullet casings on the floor boards, according to police.

One of those men was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Police also found a stolen handgun near the victim's vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two men met up at an IHOP parking lot in East Memphis, only to end up shooting each other, according to police.

PHOTOS: Argument inside car ends in gunfight in Memphis IHOP parking lot

Memphis police said the two men were in separate vehicles and met up at the IHOP in the 4700 block of Showcase Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police investigating a shooting with multiple scenes in East Memphis. One scene is at an IHOP another in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. pic.twitter.com/ITwghoyF5C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 14, 2018

One of the men got out of his car and got into the other man’s car, according to MPD.

While in the same car, police said the men got into an argument and then began shooting at each other.

One of the men drove off the parking lot and crashed into a fence near the Crowne Plaza hotel on Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

BREAKING: S Perkins S of 240. Shots fired. Silver vehicle has visible damage. The scene is just yards away from another crime scene at Showcase & Perkins... DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/yKRpH8ayhn — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 14, 2018

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

That victim – who has not yet identified by police – was taken to Regional One in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

The other victim hasn't been identified by police as well. He also fled the scene in his original vehicle, arriving at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Memphis Police look to have someone detained in handcuffs after the shooting in East Memphis near an IHOP and the Crowne Plaza Hotel. pic.twitter.com/4FO9oZeIpz — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 14, 2018

MPD said that man is also in critical condition.

Officers recovered a gun and marijuana from the scene.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.