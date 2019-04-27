3 men arrested for heinous sex crimes in Shelby County, some against disabled child

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Three men have been arrested by the U.S. Marshals for multiple heinous sex crimes.
Investigators made the first arrest in the 1100 block of Hunters Lake Road around 11:30 Thursday morning.
Fredrick Rodgers, 40, was arrested for aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping. Rodgers was taken to the Shelby County Jail without incident.
Rodgers is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Another arrest was made Friday morning at 9:00. Kenneth Gaines, 36, was arrested in the 1200 block of N. Germantown Parkway.
Gaines has been charged with rape of a child, statutory rape by an authority figure, and sexual battery. He was taken to jail without incident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police say Gaines is being held with a $150,000 bond.
The final arrest was made around 9:30 Friday morning.
Montrell Hillard, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of Oakmont Place. Hillard has been charged with two counts of rape where the victim was a 14-year-old disabled child.
Hillard was taken to the Shelby County Jail without incident. No bond has been listed at this time for Hillard.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}