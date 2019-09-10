0 3 men arrested for hurling racial slurs at man while beating him up, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested three people after a racist attack in downtown Memphis, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department.

According to the arrest affidavits, the victim was walking in the parking garage on the 100 block of Peabody Place on Sept. 2.

While inside, three men came up to him, MPD said. The victim said one of the men was carrying a pair of black and orange shoes while they taunted him.

"I've got one N*****'s shoes. I'm about to take another N*****'s shoes," one of the men said.

The group demanded the victim take off his tennis shoes and give them to him.

Police said things escalated when the man punched the victim in the face and a fight started. The other two jumped in as well.

During the attack, the men are accused of repetitively calling him the n-word, and using other racial slurs.

The victim needed 10 stitches in his lip.

Michael Matheny was listed in the arrest affidavit as the suspect who instigated the attack.

Joshua Matheny and Christofer Elder were also arrested,

All three men are charged with Criminal Attempt to Wit Robbery and Civil Rights Intimidation.

