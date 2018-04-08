0 3 men behind bars after police chase in Whitehaven with 2 kids involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after a robbery that led to a police chase in Whitehaven.

Police told FOX13, Darrell Phillips, 30, Brian Phillips, 41, and Jamil Carter, 55, robbed two men at gunpoint at the Sterling Townhomes Apartments around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the police narrative we obtained, police responded to a Robbery/Individual call at 4184 Rainwood Drive, which is the Sterling Townhomes Apartment. When officers arrived, the three men were armed with guns and robbed the two men.

RELATED: MPD: Three people detained for armed robbery

The victim told police one of the three men, who was wearing an orange and yellow stripe shirt, began physically assaulting him, punching and kicking him in the face. The victim stated that the same suspect reached into his pockets, stole $130 cash and his new Metro PCS cellphone.

The second vicitm told police the same encounter happened to him, but stated that none of his personal belongings were taken.

According to police, the three men then returned to their residence at 4157 Rainbranch. While officers were searching the area for the suspects, an anonymous person stated that the suspects responsible were about to leave the apartments in a vehicle. That's when the police chase happened.

Trending stories:

The men took off and police chased them to 2231 E. Shelby Dr. where the suspects crashed the car. A witness on the scene told police one of the men, later identified as Darrell Phillips, hiding in the woods and then began running from the police. Both witnesses assisted police in taking Darrell Phillips into custody. In the area where Darrell Phillips was seen hiding, officers located a black cellphone, a black/silver Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, loaded with 16 live rounds + 1 round in the chamber (17), and an AR-15, American Tactical OMNI, black in color, loaded with 30 live rounds + 1 round in the chamber (31).

The officers also located $682 in Darrell Phillips front left pocket.

The other two suspects, Brian Phillips and Jamil Carter, remained on scene of the accident. Brian Phillips had two children, 6 and 8 years old, in the vehicle during the pursuit and were involved in the accident. The children were checked out by paramedics and released to the mother.

All three men are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Carter is additionally charged with intentionally evading arrest in the car and Darrell Phillips is charged with evading arrest.

All three men will be in court Monday morning at 9 a.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.