3 men fighting for life, suspects on the run after shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three men were shot in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Pope Street and Chelsea Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood.
TRIPLE SHOOTING: @MEM_PoliceDept says three men were shot. They are all in critical condition. The shooter got away in a gray sedan. Large scene on Chelsea and Pope. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/UJy3IleXWu— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) June 14, 2019
Police said all three victims – who have not yet been identified – were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspected shooters fled the scene going north on Pope in a grey sedan, according to investigators.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Pope & Chelsea. There are three male shooting victims. All are listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 14, 2019
Suspect(s) fled the scene N/B on Pope in a gray sedan.
