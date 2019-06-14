  • 3 men fighting for life, suspects on the run after shooting in Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three men were shot in Memphis.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Pope Street and Chelsea Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood.

    Police said all three victims – who have not yet been identified – were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspected shooters fled the scene going north on Pope in a grey sedan, according to investigators.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories