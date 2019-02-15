3 men indicted for first-degree murder after Memphis man found shot to death on porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men were indicted on first-degree murder charges after a Memphis man was found shot to death on his porch.
The incident happened at a home in the 3200 block of Spottswood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on March 20, 2018.
Police found Michael Battle, 25, dead on his porch after being shot in the chest.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested three men in connection with the murder:
- Nathaniel Campbell Jr., 20
- Chrishun Carter, 21
- Kendall Everheart, 21
All three men were charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.
Investigators said the three men believed Battle had a large sum of money and they planned to rob him and two other victims as they sat in a car in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue.
Battle had no money or wallet when he was found a short time later.
