3 men indicted for first-degree murder after Memphis man found shot to death on porch

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men were indicted on first-degree murder charges after a Memphis man was found shot to death on his porch.

    The incident happened at a home in the 3200 block of Spottswood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on March 20, 2018. 

    Police found Michael Battle, 25, dead on his porch after being shot in the chest. 

    Following an investigation, authorities arrested three men in connection with the murder:

    • Nathaniel Campbell Jr., 20
    • Chrishun Carter, 21
    • Kendall Everheart, 21

    All three men were charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery. 

    Investigators said the three men believed Battle had a large sum of money and they planned to rob him and two other victims as they sat in a car in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue.

    Battle had no money or wallet when he was found a short time later. 

