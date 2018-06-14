0 3 men steal from neighbor multiple times while he was away on dialysis treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were arrested after police said they burglarized a man’s home multiple times while he was being treated for dialysis.

Memphis police said the two men first robbed their neighbor’s home on North Rossiland Circle in Grahamwood June 4.

According to a police affidavit, James Ragland leaves his house three times a week to receive dialysis treatment. When he returned home on June 4, Ragland told police he found his rear bathroom window broken.

In addition, he reported his laptop and two pistols were stolen – valued at over $4,500 total. Ragland said there was a chair against his fence leading to the backyard of his neighbor.

A week later, on June 11, Ragland came home to find the same rear window open and many of his drawers, closets and boxes “ransacked,” according to police.

He found the men had gotten away with a drill and hacksaw worth another $400 total.

Ragland came home again June 13 and reported four garden tools and equipment worth $205 stolen.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from a neighbor across the street and saw two men jump the fence into Ragland’s backyard.

Police said the two men passed several items of property over the fence, while a third man walked in front of the house as a lookout.

Detectives located the stolen items inside the home of Ragland’s neighbor, including the power saw.

Police arrested Christopher Henley, 22, and Joe Stanley in connection with the thefts.

