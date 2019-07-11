0 3 men wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for a robbery and kidnapping in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of West Briarprk in the Bent Tree Apartments on Sunday.

Police was told three men forced their way into a victim's vehicle by gunpoint.

The unknown men demanded the victim's cell phone and debit card.

Investigators told FOX13 the suspects drove the victim to the Save-A-Minute Market in the 1300 block of Winchester.

MPD said the suspected driver attempted to withdraw money from the victim's bank account by using the ATM inside the store.

Officials said the suspects let the victim go after they wrecked the victim's car behind Winchester Elementary.

The first suspect was an unknown man, 18-24 years old, 6' tall, skinny build with a dark complexion. He was wearing a light colored hoodie, black jogging pants with white horizontal stripes and black and yellow shoes.

The second suspect was a man, 18-24 years old, 5'8", 160 lbs with a medium complexion. Police say he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and a black ski mask at the time.

Officers said the third suspect was also a man, 18-24 years old, 5' 8" and 160 lbs with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans during the robbery.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

