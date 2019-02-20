3 men wanted for stealing from Best Buy, slamming into police car, MPD says

Memphis police are trying to track down three people they said stole from Best Buy and then struck a police car while fleeing, police said.
At 3:25 a.m. MPD responded to a Burglary at the Best Buy located at 5821 Poplar. Multiple electronic items were taken.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 20, 2019
The suspects (3) struck an unoccupied squad car with a black Nissan Altima as they fled the scene.
No injuries were reported. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
According to police, they were called to the electronics store on Poplar Avenue.
Three men went inside and stole multiple things from the business.
No one was injured.
