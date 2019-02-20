  • 3 men wanted for stealing from Best Buy, slamming into police car, MPD says

    Updated:

    Memphis police are trying to track down three people they said stole from Best Buy and then struck a police car while fleeing, police said. 

    According to police, they were called to the electronics store on Poplar Avenue. 

    Three men went inside and stole multiple things from the business. 

    No one was injured. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories