3 million people in U.S. contract antibiotic-resistant infections each year, doctor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 35,000 Americans will die this year because of drug-resistant germs, better known as superbugs, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
To find out more about the dangers and challenges medical professionals are facing, FOX13 spoke to a doctor from Saint Francis Bartlett who said they're becoming stronger and are a greater public health threat.
Dr. Criner said almost 3 million people in the U.S. each year have some sort of antibiotic-resistant infection. About 10 percent of them die because the infection can't be treated.
Hear the best ways you can combat the illnesses, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- JAMES WISEMAN: University of Memphis declares Wiseman ineligible for competition
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- Sibling kills his brother during domestic shooting inside Memphis home, according to MPD
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}