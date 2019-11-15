  • 3 million people in U.S. contract antibiotic-resistant infections each year, doctor says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 35,000 Americans will die this year because of drug-resistant germs, better known as superbugs, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 

    To find out more about the dangers and challenges medical professionals are facing, FOX13 spoke to a doctor from Saint Francis Bartlett who said they're becoming stronger and are a greater public health threat.

    Dr. Criner said almost 3 million people in the U.S. each year have some sort of antibiotic-resistant infection.  About 10 percent of them die because the infection can't be treated.

