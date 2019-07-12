3 missing children found safe after TBI issued endangered child alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- The children and their non-custodial parent have been found safe. Agents located them in Cass County, Minnesota.
UPDATE: Analia, Abigail, and Michale have been found! Law enforcement located them, along with their non-custodial parents, in Cass County, Minnesota. The parents are currently in custody.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 12, 2019
TBI agents issued an endangered child alert for three missing children in Tennessee.
Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian.
Analia, 6, has brown hair with brown eyes. She weighs 50 lbs. and 4' tall. Abigail, 2, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She's 3' tall and weighs 35 lbs.
Michale, 1, has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 25 lbs.
The children were last seen in Van Buren County on July 9. No known clothing description was given.
Investigators believe the children and their non-custodial parents could be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.
The children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, who are wanted for custodial interference. The children and their parents were last seen in Van Buren County on July 9th. No known clothing description. May be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV. pic.twitter.com/6DJXCU6fvC— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 10, 2019
