0 3 MPD officers relieved of duty after shooting, killing man armed with knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TBI is investigating after a person was killed after being shot by a Memphis police officer.

HAPPENING NOW: Officers on scene of deadly officer involved shooting. One person is dead. Very large scene. TBI now investigating. pic.twitter.com/RfMHVlQUR5 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 3, 2019

According to police, the person was shot and killed by the officer in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive near Graceland.

Memphis police provided an update on the deadly shooting involving an officer.

Police said three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to MPD, the man “confronted officers with a knife” when they arrived on scene.

At that point, police said the officers fired shots, hitting and killing the man.

All three officers were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

TBI Special Agents are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting on Timothy St in Memphis, involving officers with Memphis Police Dept. One subject is deceased at the scene. More info as it becomes available. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 3, 2019

The officers were not injured in the incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed.

The Violent Crime Response Team from the TBI Memphis crime lab will also be responding.

From 2011 to 2017 there were 76 officer-involved shootings in Memphis – 23 were deadly.

In 2017, MPD officers were involved in four police shootings.

Most recently in September 2018, three MPD officers did not turn on their body cameras before chasing and shooting a man – later identified as Martavious Banks – who was left in critical condition.

In the last five years – there have been 14 officer-involved shootings in Shelby County – five were deadly.

