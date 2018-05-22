0 3 new weather sirens across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It is a sound we know all too well, the sound of weather sirens.

The City of Memphis wants to replace aging sirens in three neighborhoods because they are old and cost too much to repair.

The Memphis Fire Department said the new equipment will help to protect people in the event of threatening weather like we had this weekend.

Versa Brown has lived in one of the neighborhoods to get a new siren.

"The sound has never bothered me. It is what I have heard everywhere I have been," said Brown, a retired educator.

The Memphis Fire Department is swapping out three old sirens with new ones to be installed in Frayser, the University of Memphis area and the Valley subdivision of Whitehaven where Brown lives.

The retired educator told FOX13, "We need to know when there is storm approaching. We have a lot of trees, so we need to move."

At last count The City of Memphis has 109 sirens. Shelby County has 160.

Local governments have the responsibility to make sure they work and fix the ones that don't.

"We need to know if we need to either evacuate or whatever," said Brown who brought up an interesting question.

According documents FOX13 found, the three new sirens will cost Memphis nearly $250,000.

She questions why taxpayers are buying technology made outdated by social media and weather apps.

"We live in a technological society where we can use our phone and our television," said Brown.

First responders point to the wildfires in Gatlinburg which overwhelmed the local emergency system as the fires destroyed powerlines and cell towers.

The Memphis Fire Department said as the new equipment is being installed nearby sirens and fire stations will alert people in those neighborhoods during an emergency.

"I would most certainly hope that once it is put in, it is tested to know that it is working properly," said Brown.

Once the sirens have been installed the fire department will begin testing them during its weekly routine Wednesday's at 3:30 PM.

