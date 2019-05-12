3 people arrested after 1 person shot to death in West Memphis neighborhood, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - UPDATE: 05/12/19
Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Memphis.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday night, Ladarrell Murray was arrested at 400 block of S. Avalon.
A few hours later, Kendall Mays and Cordarell Murray were arrested at the same location.
All three suspects face the same charges of Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, among others.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
On May 11 at 7:40 pm, Ladarrell Murray (DOB 1/1/88) was arrested at 409 S. Avalon by the Violent Crime Suppression Unit for Capital Murder, Agg. Robbery, Terr. Act x3, & Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. He is currently being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/WuxJFRUrjk— West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 12, 2019
Today at 2:00 AM, Kendall Mays/left (DOB 7/15/92) & Cordarell Murray/right (DOB 1/1/88) were arrested at 407 S. Avalon #3 by the Special Response Team. All 3 suspects were arrested in relation to the homicide yesterday at 532 S. 19th St. and all suspects face the same charges. pic.twitter.com/3uqbDSYYYW— West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 12, 2019
------------------------------------------------------------
Original Report:
One person was killed in a shooting in West Memphis.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 19th Street, according to police.
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to the hospital but later died.
Detectives are still at the scene interviewing witnesses, and investigators are withholding information regarding the victim pending notification of family.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At 10:05 AM, WMPD was dispatched to a shooting at 532 S. 19th. Detectives are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Victim pronounced deceased at BMHC. Victim information is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information at this time.— West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 11, 2019
