  • 3 people arrested after 1 person shot to death in West Memphis neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - UPDATE: 05/12/19 

    Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Memphis. 

    Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday night, Ladarrell Murray was arrested at 400 block of S. Avalon. 

    A few hours later, Kendall Mays and Cordarell Murray were arrested at the same location. 

    All three suspects face the same charges of Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, among others.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

     

    ------------------------------------------------------------

    Original Report: 

    One person was killed in a shooting in West Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 19th Street, according to police.

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to the hospital but later died. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Detectives are still at the scene interviewing witnesses, and investigators are withholding information regarding the victim pending notification of family.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories