3 people arrested after Memphis home shot up with 6 children inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested three people, including a 17-year-old boy, for the shooting involving a 7-year-old child.
According to police, Alexander Lewis Jr., Malik Martin, and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in the Aug. 27 shooting in the 2700 block of Browning Avenue.
La’Darrius Nevilles Jr., 7, was critically injured when the home was riddled with bullets. Officials confirmed he is still listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Police said they found the suspects inside a car in front of a home about 25 minutes away from where the shooting happened. Officers recovered several guns from their vehicle on Long Creek Road, including three rifles and ammunition.
According to investigators, officers also believe the suspects knew one of the people staying at the home with the 7-year-old.
FOX13 learned from police records that there were 13 people total inside the house. Six of them were children. Two of them were 2-years-old
The suspects have been charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and 13 counts of Aggravated Assault.
The suspects will appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.
