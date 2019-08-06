3 people arrested after Memphis woman robbed, injured in Kroger parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people have been arrested after a woman was robbed and injured at a Kroger parking lot in Memphis.
According to a police affidavit, the initial incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Kroger on South Mendenhall Road.
The victim told investigators she was walking toward her car when she "suddenly felt a sharp jerk on her shoulder." Police said she fell and was drug on the concrete, causing a gash on her head.
The suspects did not say anything to the woman, and she did not see their faces, according to police.
Investigators said the thieves got away with her purse containing a crystal rosary, with a total value of $135. The victim was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition, and she is expected to be okay.
Witnesses then told police the suspects drove away in a blue Scion vehicle south on Mendenhall.
Hours later, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that matched the description.
Two men and a woman who were inside that car were detained and later arrested in connection with the robbery.
Police said the woman's 5-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle, was released to a babysitter.
The three suspects were identified as Amberly Rankin, Colby Neagle and Michael Patton.
