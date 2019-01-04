  • 3 people arrested after police chase in Memphis

    Updated:

    Three people were placed behind bars after an MPD chase earlier this week. 

    Kenya Singleton, Shaun Smith, and Calvin Barber are all facing Aggravated Robbery charges.

    Memphis police said Smith and Barber Robbed the Metro PCS on Elvis Presley Boulevard, and Singleton was the getaway driver.

    The chase ended when they tried to escape at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

    Barber and Singleton are facing two additional Aggravated Robbery charges.

    One for the armed robbery at the Beauty Plaza on East Shelby Drive last Saturday, another for the robbery on December 19 at the Mapco on Summer Avenue.

    Police said Singleton admitted to being the getaway driver and that Barber was the gunman.
     

