3 people arrested for shooting into home with 6 children inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested three people, including a 17-year-old boy, for the shooting involving a 7-year-old child.
According to police, Alexander Lewis Jr., Malik Martin, and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in the August 27 shooting from the 2700 block of Browning.
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when the home was riddled with bullets.
FOX13 learned from police records that there were 13 people total inside the house. Six of them were children. Two of them were 2-years-old
The suspects have been charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and 13 counts of Aggravated Assault.
