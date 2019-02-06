0 3 people charged after eight homes burglarized in Mississippi neighborhood

TATE CO., Miss. - Neighbors in a Mississippi town said a burglary spree not only rattled their nerves, it almost tore apart the entire community.

Two people, both 19-years-old, and a juvenile are charged in the Tate County break-ins.

People who live in the Looxahoma Tyro Community told FOX13 it had them on edge and eyeballing their neighbors.

Tate County investigators told FOX13 that 19-year-old Misty Welch and Benjamin Blaine of Senatobia have been charged in the case, along with an unidentified juvenile.

Looxahoma’s Flavous Milan said the break-ins hit the community hard.

“And really they almost wrecked the whole neighborhood because when stuff like that goes on people blame everybody in the neighborhood until you find out who is doing it,” Milan said.

Investigators said the trio broke into eight homes in a matter of three weeks.

Milan told FOX13 his uncle’s home was broken into while he was at the shop working on his tractor.

“Once we got done we went to the house and said that someone had broken into his house. And when he called me, he said the way he knew it had been broken into his house they scattered money all through his driveway trying to get away,” Milan said.

Milan told FOX13 he is glad the law caught up with the three.

Investigators told FOX13 each of the three suspects are charged with eight counts of burglary.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to recover some of the stolen goods.

