0 3 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 7-hour span in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A violent seven-hour span across the city of Memphis left two people dead and three others injured on Monday.

Memphis police are investigating three different shootings throughout the city, and no arrests have been made yet in any of the cases.

HYDE PARK

The first shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Investigators said the shooting happened near the Top Stop Shop in the 1100 block of Springdale Street.

According to MPD, one man was rushed to the hospital via a private vehicle following the shooting, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At least a dozen police cars surrounded the scene, and FOX13 crews observed a helicopter flying around the area where the shooting happened.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the details surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Investigators did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

SOUTH MEMPHIS

Police said another shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Gleason Avenue.

According to MPD, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Both men – who have not yet been identified – were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.

EAST MEMPHIS

One person was killed, and another was critically hurt after a shooting near the University of Memphis.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Brister Street.

That apartment complex is located just a block away from UofM.

According to MPD, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Neither victim has been identified at this point, and investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.

SOUTHEAST MEMPHIS

Officers responded to another shooting near McMurray and Venable Rd. around 9 p.m.

The scene is near American Way and Lamar Ave.

Our crews noticed a victim dead in the road and multiple homicide detectives on the scene.

Investigators have not identified the victim at this time.

No suspect information has been given.

If you have any information on the shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

