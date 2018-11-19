0 3 people found dead after shooting in Memphis apartment complex have been identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE; 11/18 @ 9:50 P.M.:

MPD has released the names of the victims involved in the triple homicide Friday morning at a Memphis apartment complex.

The three victims have been identified as 38-year-old Mujahad Muhammed, 21-year-old Kevin McNeil, Jr., and 21-year-old Mohamed Kane.

According to MPD, no arrests have been made at this point. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Three people are dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Whitehaven.

Investigators responded to the Bent Tree apartments in the 3400 block of Providence Dr. Friday morning.

Much of the apartment complex was blocked off with crime scene tape as investigators searched for evidence.

At least four cars were seem getting towed away.

Police say three men were found dead on the scene. All three suffered gunshot wounds.

At this point, no suspect information is available.

"Right now, we don't have any information as far as suspects," said Karen Rudolph, Public Information Officer for MPD.

It's also not clear what time the shooting happened. Police were called to the scene around 9 a.m.

FOX13 discovered one of the victims is from Memphis, while another is from Africa.

Also, the area surrounding the apartment complex has seen its fair share of issues over the past three months.

Within a mile radius of the Bent Tree Apartments, more than 500 reports have been filed by the MPD in that time span.

Most of those reports are assault and theft-related.

Police said they will review surveillance footage to try to identify possible suspects.

