3 people found dead inside burned out home identified

EARLE, Ark. - The three victims found dead in a burned-out Arkansas mobile home have been identified
Investigators were called to a mobile home off Highway 64 and Bailey Street around 1 a.m. on Monday Morning. A home was on fire and three people were dead inside.
The victims were identified by the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office as Kendrick Jones, 42, Chassidy Brown, 25, and Josiah Brown, 5. Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.
EARLE, AR: A man, a woman and a child are dead after an overnight house fire, family says. Detectives are trying to figure out if the fire was intentionally set. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PrWzFeAWGO— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) April 15, 2019
Family members told FOX13 the man and woman were shot – and the person who did it then set the home on fire and took off. A family member said the child was the woman’s son; he was five years old.
Arkansas State Police are helping in the investigation. The fire marshal was called to the home to figure out how the fire started.
Family members told FOX13 they have an idea of who might have done it, and they’ve shared those thoughts with detectives.
