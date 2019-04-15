0 3 people found dead inside burning home; family says 2 victims were shot

EARLE, Ark. - A tragedy that unfolded in Earle, Arkansas on Monday morning ended with three lives lost.

Investigators were called to a mobile home off Highway 64 and Bailey Street around 1 a.m. A home was on fire and three people were dead inside.

PHOTOS: 3 dead including child after shooting, house set on fire

“They need to find this man, and they need to send him to prison for life,” Alexcia Webster, a family member of the victims, told FOX13. “I mean this is three murders.”

A man, a woman and a child were the victims. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

EARLE, AR: A man, a woman and a child are dead after an overnight house fire, family says. Detectives are trying to figure out if the fire was intentionally set. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PrWzFeAWGO — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) April 15, 2019

Family members told FOX13 the man and woman were shot – and the person who did it then set the home on fire and took off. A family member said the child was the woman’s son; he was five years old.

“This was intentionally done. This was no accident,” Webster said.

Arkansas State Police are helping in the investigation. The fire marshal was called to the home to figure out how the fire started.

Family members told FOX13 they have an idea of who might have done it, and they’ve shared those thoughts with detectives.

“It’s just too much,” Webster said. “These people don’t got no sense. It’s ridiculous here.”

The bodies were taken to the Arkansas state crime lab.

Our crew also saw the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, and Firearms on the scene. A family member told us weapons were found in the home, and the ATF was seeing if those weapons are connected to the crime.

A neighbor told FOX13 she found a stranger who smelled like gas in her home this morning. She lives two doors down from the home where the bodies were found.

That neighbor called police and the man was arrested.

“Whether it’s related to this or not is unclear at the moment,” Todd Grooms with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office explained.



